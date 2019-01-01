Court weighs if lawyers can compel child victims to testify

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The Utah Court of Appeals is considering whether defense attorneys should be able to compel children to testify against those accused of sexually abusing them.

Attorneys for the children say they should be allowed to avoid testimony that causes more trauma.

The Deseret News reported Sunday that 3rd District Judge James Blanch in October declined to block a subpoena ordering testimony from a girl, who told investigators that a man she knew gave her alcohol and raped her in April.

Lawyers for 28-year-old Ivan Michael Lopez argued that Utah law doesn't prevent them from questioning the girl. They want the girl, who's now 13, to take the stand at a preliminary hearing to determine if there's enough evidence for trial.

The Utah Crime Victims Legal Clinic appealed the case.

