Court upholds conviction in angry call over snow plowing

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire's Supreme Court has ruled against a man who left an angry phone message about plow drivers leaving too much snow in front of his home.

Michael Hanes left a voicemail for the Pembroke town administrator about snow plowed "right up onto my sidewalk" in February 2016. Using profanity, Hanes said he wanted one employee's head "on a goddamn stick" and would start killing plow drivers if they kept it up.

Hanes was convicted of trying to influence a public servant by threatening harm and received a seven-day jail sentence. On appeal, his lawyer argued Hanes was overcome with anger in the moment, and that he wasn't communicating a serious intent.

The 57-year-old Hanes, who no longer lives at the home, said Wednesday he would like to appeal.