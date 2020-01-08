Court revokes incorporation for masquerading Kansas company

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A judge has revoked articles of incorporation of a company who used a similar name and its registered corporate status in Kansas to masquerade as a Koch Industries subsidiary in order to provide credibility to counterfeiting activities of its affiliate in China, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said Wednesday.

Johnson County District Judge James F. Vano entered a default judgment on Monday for abuse of corporate powers against Koch Membrane Systems Inc., a Kansas corporation affiliated with the Chinese counterfeiter Koch (Beijing) Membrane Technology Co., Ltd. The company failed to respond to a lawsuit filed by the attorney general's office in July.

Schmidt said in a news release that the company used an address in Johnson County but had no physical office there or anywhere else in Kansas.

The lawsuit alleges Koch Membrane Systems Inc. has no relationship to Koch Industries and instead appears to exist for the purpose of impersonating a real Koch subsidiary based in Massachusetts.