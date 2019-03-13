Court reinstates late Aaron Hernandez's murder conviction

In this April 14, 2017, file pool photo, former New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez turns to look in the direction of the jury as he reacts to his acquittal for the murder in the 2012 deaths of Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado, at Suffolk Superior Court in Boston. Hernandez's murder conviction for the previous killing of Odin Lloyd was dismissed after Hernandez was found hanging in his cell several days later. The Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court recently announced it will take up Hernandez's case and examine the legal principle under which courts typically erase convictions of defendants who die before their direct appeals can be heard.

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts' highest court has reinstated former New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez's murder conviction.

The Supreme Judicial Court on Wednesday scrapped the legal principle that erased Hernandez's conviction after he killed himself in prison, and ordered the onetime football star's conviction be restored.

Hernandez was found guilty in 2015 of killing semi-professional football player Odin Lloyd.

The 27-year-old former football star was found dead in his prison cell in April 2017, days after being acquitted of most charges in a separate double-murder case.

Prosecutors said the legal principle was unfair to victims and outdated.

Under the new rule laid out by the court, the conviction will stand but the court record will note the conviction was neither affirmed nor reversed because the defendant died while the appeal was pending.