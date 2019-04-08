Court orders judge to examine lack of young jurors in parish

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The Louisiana Supreme Court is ordering a state judge to determine why young people in East Baton Rouge Parish aren't being called for jury duty.

The Advocate reports the court directed Caddo Parish District Judge Ramona Emanuel to pause jury selection and examine a claim by defense lawyers that of 566 possible jurors summoned for a murder trial, none are younger than 26.

The ruling comes in the case of Grover Cannon, accused of first-degree murder of Thomas LaValley, a Shreveport police officer.

Jury eligibility starts at age 18, but the youngest Baton Rouge residents called to jury service in recent years are now approaching 26.

The MacArthur Justice Center says juror rolls show the East Baton Rouge Parish judicial district hasn't summoned anyone born after June 1993 since 2014.

