Court hearing set in Maryland newspaper shooting case

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A judge is scheduled to hear arguments about whether a man charged with killing five people at a Maryland newspaper office should have more time to consider an insanity plea.

Anne Arundel County Circuit Court Judge Laura Ripken has a hearing set in Annapolis, Maryland, on Thursday with attorneys.

Attorneys for Jarrod Ramos have asked for more time to consider changing his plea to not criminally responsible, because they have received additional case materials from prosecutors.

Ramos pleaded not guilty last year to murder in the June attack at the Capital Gazette newsroom.