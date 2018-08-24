Court finds man competent for trial in slaying of wife, son

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — A judge says an Alabama man is now mentally competent to stand trial on capital murder charges in the killings of his wife and 7-year-old son.

WHNT-TV reports that Madison County Circuit Judge Donna Pate ruled that psychiatric treatment has restored Stephen Marc Stone's ability to stand trial.

The judge previously ruled Stone incompetent for trial.

Stone faces a possible death sentence on charges he strangled his wife, Krista Stone, and their 7-year-old son Zachary. Both died in the family home in Huntsville in February 2013.

The couple's two daughters were also at home, but neither was hurt. Authorities say the man drove the girls to his parents' home and called police.

Stone's attorneys are expected to use an insanity defense in his trial, now set for early next year.

___

Information from: WHNT-TV, http://whnt.com/