Court asked to reinstate conviction in attack on refugee

GOSHEN, Ind. (AP) — The Indiana attorney general wants the state's highest court to reinstate a man's recently overturned conviction for attacking a co-worker who was an Iraqi refugee.

The state appeals court overturned 53-year-old Moussa Dahab's battery conviction in March. The Elkhart County man was charged with hitting the co-worker with a metal pipe and then invoked the Islamic State terror group.

The appeals court ruled a prosecutor committed misconduct by making 17 references to the group during trial and that those references likely caused prejudice among jurors.

Attorney General Curtis Hill has asked the Indiana Supreme Court to reinstate Dahab's conviction.

Hill argues that "given the facts of the case, one cannot reasonably conclude that it was gratuitous for the deputy prosecutor to recount the defendant's own words regarding ISIS."