Court: Police camera on telephone pole not illegal search

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — An appellate court says police didn't violate the U.S. Constitution when they used a surveillance camera on a telephone pole to arrest a visitor to a suspected drug house.

According to court documents, Adam Anderson was arrested in July 2015 after he arrived at a suspected drug house in Pierce County. A camera sheriff's deputies had set up on a telephone pole across the street showed Anderson entering the yard.

Anderson argued that using the camera amounted to an unconstitutional search because deputies didn't have a search warrant for the yard.

The 3rd District Court of Appeals ruled Tuesday that Anderson's arrest was legal. The court said deputies didn't enter the property, anyone could see into the yard and nothing suggests the camera was mounted illegally.

Anderson's attorney didn't immediately respond to a voicemail.