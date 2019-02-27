Court: Lawsuit by blind man after 2015 arrest can continue

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — An appeals court says a blind man who was arrested at a 2015 celebration for a federal disabilities law outside Michigan's Capitol can continue his lawsuit against state police.

The Detroit Free Press reports a federal judge in Grand Rapids earlier dismissed the suit alleging free speech and other violations by Joe Harcz and other demonstrators, but on Tuesday the U.S. 6th Circuit Court of Appeals revived parts of the case.

The event was held in Lansing to celebrate the anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act. Police said they believed Harcz wanted to disrupt it. The Genesee County man was accused of striking officers with his white cane.

Harcz said he was invited to the event. He was charged with resisting and obstructing police, but the case was dismissed .

