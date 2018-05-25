Couple sentenced for dealing thousands worth of heroin

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Two people were sentenced in federal court for selling over three kilograms of heroin in Vermont.

U.S. District Judge Christina Reiss sentenced Shawn Alonso, 35, of New York, to 10 years Friday for conspiracy to distribute more than one kilogram of heroin. On May 10, Reiss sentenced Tamara Moody, 38, of New York to a little over seven years for the same crime. Both Alonso and Moody pleaded guilty in January.

Alonso and Moody were arrested in March 2017 while attempting to deliver over one kilogram of heroin. The court estimated that this would have been approximately 35,000 doses with a value of $350,000 in Vermont. The court ultimately found that they transported over three kilograms of heroin into Vermont in total.

The court detailed the couple's spending habits prior to their arrest, which included thousands on travel to the Caribbean and season tickets to the Atlanta Hawks. The couple also spent thousands on fur coats and the renovation of a tattoo parlor. At the time of their arrest, the couple was wearing a combined $240,000 worth of jewelry, including nearly $210,000 on Alonso alone.

Alonso had over $100,000 in cash deposits to his bank account, and the court said there was suspicious activity dating back to 2012.

The couple's alleged Colchester connection, Darrick Holmes, pleaded guilty in October.