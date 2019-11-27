Couple charged in horse dragging shared on social media

GRAND LAKE, Colo. (AP) — A Colorado couple who shot a video of a horse being dragged behind a pickup truck is facing criminal charges.

Prosecutors announced Tuesday that 59-year-old John Saldate and 33-year-old Amber Saldate were charged with one count of animal cruelty, a misdemeanor.

Authorities began investigating Sunday after the video of the horse at a ranch near the mountain town of Grand Lake drew outrage after being shared on social media. Authorities later seized the horse.

It’s not clear if the Saldates have a lawyer. Before they were identified and charged, Amber Saldate told KCNC-TV that the horse had had behavior problems but what they did was stupid.

Sheriff Brett Schroetlin says a veterinarian found no obvious trauma to the horse Monday but gave it pain medication because it was tender.