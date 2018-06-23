Couple accused of drugs, dogfighting; 15 dogs confiscated

SLIDELL, La. (AP) — A Louisiana couple is accused of dealing drugs and dogfighting, and authorities say deputies confiscated drugs and 15 dogs from them.

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office says 40-year-old Michael Ratcliff and 29-year-old Antinette Johnson were arrested Wednesday at their Slidell home. Both remained in jail Friday. Ratcliff's bond was set at $218,000; Johnson's at $46,500.

Both were arrested on charges involving drugs, dogfighting and cruelty to animals.

It was not clear if they had attorneys.

A news release Friday said seven children aged 4 to 14 were turned over to relatives.

The sheriff's office says deputies found cocaine, marijuana, the sedative promethazine and drug paraphernalia. It says they also found several pit bulls, some of which had head and facial cuts often found in dogs involved in illegal dogfights.