Couple accused of allowing baby to starve to death

CRYSTAL CITY, Mo. (AP) — The parents of an eastern Missouri infant who died earlier this year are accused of allowing the child to starve to death.

Kanaan Compton was born on Christmas Eve 2017 and died on Feb. 10. He weighed 6 pounds, 6 ounces at birth and weighed 5 pounds when he died.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that his parents, Phillip Thomas Leon Compton and Jessica Alice Cook of Crystal City, were charged Friday with abuse or neglect of a child resulting in death. It wasn't immediately clear why the charges were filed 10 months after the boy's death.

An attorney for Compton says the baby's father worked full time and assumed his wife was feeding the child. Cook does not yet have a listed attorney.

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com