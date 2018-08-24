County settles now-paralyzed ex-inmate's lawsuit for $800K

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama county has settled a lawsuit with a former inmate who was paralyzed during a fight with a corrections officer in 2015.

Jay Ross, an attorney for Mobile County, tells WKRG-TV that the county settled with Brandon Jefferies for $800,000 on behalf of the county commission and sheriff's office.

Jefferies, then 18, was living at a mental health facility in 2015 when he was arrested and charged with assault. He fought with a corrections officer while in jail and was paralyzed from his injuries.

The settlement will be paid out from the county's general fund.

___

Information from: WKRG-TV, http://www.wkrg.com/