County commissioners deny making false police report

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Two county commissioners from central Montana have denied making a false police report after alleging a resident assaulted one of them.

The Billings Gazette reports Musselshell County Commissioners Robert Goffena and Thomas Berry pleaded not guilty this week to a misdemeanor charge of making a false report. A trial date has not been set.

Berry called 911 on Feb. 5 to report a local man, Troy Evans of Roundup, had pushed Goffena at the county courthouse.

Prosecutors say video shows Goffena pushing Evans while closing the door on him.

Evans said he had been following the men because he believed their presence together constituted a quorum of the three-member commission and was therefore a public meeting.

