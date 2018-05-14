Corruption trial of NY politician winding down

NEW YORK (AP) — The federal corruption trial of former Nassau County Executive Edward Mangano is winding down.

According to Newsday , prosecutors and defense attorneys rested Monday, after about 10 weeks. Closing arguments were expected Tuesday in federal court in Central Islip.

Mangano has been accused of receiving bribes and kickbacks to help restaurateur Harendra Singh obtain guaranteed loans. Mangano's wife was charged with accepting a $450,000 no-show job.

The Manganos say they were longtime friends with Singh, and that any favors were because of their personal ties.

Also on trial is John Venditto, a former town supervisor. All three pleaded not guilty to extortion, bribery and other charges.

Singh was a star witness and testified that he rented a building to the Republican at a discount and gave his office free food.

___

Information from: Newsday, http://www.newsday.com