Correction: Teacher-DUI story

DOVER, Del. (AP) — In a story Dec. 7 about a Delaware teacher charged with DUI, The Associated Press reported erroneously about details of a plea agreement in the case. Defendant Martin Tuohy pleaded no contest to a third offense of drunken driving and three counts of vehicular assault. He did not plead guilty to a fourth offense of drunken driving and two counts of vehicular assault.

A corrected version of the story is below:

Teacher with history of alcohol arrests pleads no contest to DUI

A Delaware teacher with a history of alcohol-related arrests has pleaded no contest to drunken driving and other crimes after an incident in which several vehicles were damaged

By RANDALL CHASE

Associated Press

DOVER, Del. (AP) — A Delaware teacher with a history of alcohol-related arrests has pleaded no contest to drunken driving and other crimes after an incident in which eight other vehicles were damaged.

Forty-five-year-old Martin Tuohy of Middletown pleaded no contest Friday to third-offense drunken driving, three counts of vehicular assault and reckless endangering. Sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 4.

Tuohy was charged by Rehoboth Beach police after a two-week investigation into the July 7 incident. At the time, he was facing trial in a separate case after being arrested for public intoxication.

Tuohy worked for several years at Christiana High School. He pleaded guilty to DUI in 2008 and entered a first-offenders program. He was convicted of reckless driving in another DUI case in 2017.