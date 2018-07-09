Coroner identifies 2 killed in Idaho murder-suicide

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Authorities have identified two people killed in a suspected murder-suicide near Boise.

Ada County Coroner Dotti Owens said Monday that 46-year-old Daniel Jonathan Cobb and 36-year-old Crystal Dena Wilson were found dead inside a Meridian home on July 5.

Owens says both Wilson and Cobb died of a gunshot wounds to the head, and Cobb's was self-inflicted.

The Meridian Police Department says the bodies were discovered when officers went to the home to check on a person who had not come to work.

The case remains under investigation.