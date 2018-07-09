Photo: Charlie Neuman, AP
FILE - In this Aug. 12, 2009 file photo, Nasim Aghdam, right, joins members of People for the Ethical for Animals, PETA, protesting at the main gate of Marine Corps base Camp Pendleton in Oceanside, Calif., against the Marine's killings of pigs in a military exercise. Northern California authorities say the woman, who shot and wounded three people at YouTube headquarters in April 2018, died of a self-inflicted gunshot to the heart. (Charlie Neuman/The San Diego Union-Tribune via AP, file) less
FILE - In this April 3, 2018 file photo, law enforcement officials walk toward YouTube offices after a woman opened fire in San Bruno, Calif. Aghdam, who shot and wounded three people before killing herself at YouTube headquarters scoped out the California campus a day before striding into its courtyard and shooting indiscriminately into a crowd of employees eating lunch, authorities said Thursday, May 31. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File) less
A YouTube sign is shown across the street from the company's offices in San Bruno, Calif., Tuesday, April 3, 2018. A woman opened fire at YouTube headquarters Tuesday, setting off a panic among employees and wounding at least four people before fatally shooting herself, police and witnesses said. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu) less
A car is towed away from the scene of a shooting at the YouTube headquarters in San Bruno, Calif., Tuesday, April 3, 2018. (Photo by Joel Angel Juarez / Special to the Chronicle)
Armed law enforcement personnel exit an armored vehicle outside YouTube headquarters, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, in San Bruno, Calif. A woman opened fire at YouTube headquarters Tuesday, setting off a panic among employees and wounding several people before fatally shooting herself, police and witnesses said. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) less
An officer stands guard across the street from a reported shooting at the YouTube headquarters in San Bruno, Calif., Tuesday, April 3, 2018.
Officers guide bystanders away across the street from a reported shooting at the YouTube headquarters in San Bruno, Calif., Tuesday, April 3, 2018.
A YouTube employee is being patted down by police near the scene of the office shooting incident at the YouTube headquarters in San Bruno, Calif. on Tuesday, April 3, 2018.
YouTube employees Alina Zhu, 25, left, and Doreen Tran, 25, right, hug as they walk down a parking lot two blocks away from where a shooting at the YouTube headquarters occurred in San Bruno, Calif., Tuesday, April 3, 2018. less
A police officer sweeps a building at YouTube's corporate headquarters where an active shooter situation was underway in San Bruno, California on April 03, 2018. Gunshots erupted at YouTube's offices in California Tuesday, sparking a panicked escape by employees and a massive police response, before the shooter -- a woman -- apparently committed suicide.Police said three people had been hospitalized with gunshot injuries following the shooting in the city of San Bruno, and that a female suspect was found dead at the scene. "We have one subject who is deceased inside the building with a self-inflicted wound," San Bruno Police Chief Ed Barberini told reporters. "At this time, we believe it to be the shooter." / AFP PHOTO / Hand-Out / JOSH EDELSONJOSH EDELSON/AFP/Getty Images less
SAN BRUNO, Calif. (AP) — Northern California authorities say a woman who shot and wounded three people at YouTube headquarters died of a self-inflicted gunshot to the heart at the scene of the shooting.
The Mercury News of San Jose reports Monday that the pathology report from the San Mateo County Coroner's Office showed no evidence of alcohol or drugs in her system.
Authorities say Nasim Aghdam stormed into YouTube's campus south of San Francisco on April 3 and shot into a crowd of employees eating lunch.
Family members said the prolific video maker was upset with YouTube and complained the company's business policies were costing her income and views.
Aghdam made videos in which she exercised, promoted animal rights and explained the vegan diet, often with elaborate costumes or a rabbit.