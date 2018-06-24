Coroner IDs stabbing suspect killed by police; woman stabbed

FAIRFIELD, Ohio (AP) — Authorities have identified a man who police say was stabbing a woman in an Ohio home when an officer fatally shot him.

The Butler County Coroner's Office has identified the stabbing suspect shot Friday in Fairfield as 37-year-old Logan A. Williamson. The coroner's office identified the woman, who later died at a hospital in the northern Cincinnati suburb, as 37-year-old Michelle R. Henry.

Fairfield Police Chief Steve Maynard says officers responded Friday to a woman's call for help and found the suspect stabbing Henry. Maynard says officer Bryan Carnes fired multiple rounds to stop him.

Police records show officers were called to the home last year on a domestic violence report and Williamson was arrested for attacking Henry. The records also show Henry accused Williamson of trying to poison her.