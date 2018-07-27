Coroner: Former South Carolina councilman dies in fall

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — A former county councilman in South Carolina has died after he fell from a tree while working on a friend's property.

Greenville County Deputy Coroner Jeff Fowler said that 63-year-old Harold Anthony Trout died Thursday morning after he fell from a tree at a residence near Honea Path.

Fowler said an autopsy showed Trout died from injuries from the fall and the death was an accident.

Trout was a Republican and was elected to Greenville County Council in 2004. He had worked as a police officer in Mauldin for 13 years.

Trout was sentenced to one year in prison in 2009 after he was charged of wiretapping the county administrator's computer. He was later convicted of tampering with a county grand jury and sentenced to six months.