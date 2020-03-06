Cops: Man shot teen in her home, then turned gun on himself

PEMBERVILLE, Ohio (AP) — A Michigan man apparently shot and killed an Ohio teenager in her home and then turned the gun on himself, authorities said.

Wood County sheriff’s deputies responded around 9:15 a.m. Thursday to the Pemberville home where Cierra McCrory, 17, lived with her mother, who found the bodies of her daughter and Lukas Miller, 19, of Clay Township.

While an initial investigation found the deaths were an apparent murder-suicide, authorities are still working to determine what relationship McCrory and Miller had and what spurred the shooting.

McCrory was junior at Eastwood High School. Miller had also been a student at Eastwood, withdrawing about three years ago.