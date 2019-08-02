Cops: Man charged in girlfriend's murder blamed it on robber

GLOUCESTER CITY, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say a man accused of fatally stabbing his girlfriend in the southern New Jersey home they shared claimed they had both been attacked by a burglar.

Gloucester City police found 52-year-old Christina Madiraca in the home on Wednesday when they made their second wellness check of the day at the residence. They also found 51-year-old John Divetro, who had less serious stab wounds.

Divetro told the officers that an unknown man had broken into the home and stabbed them both. But authorities say Divetro killed Madiraca because he thought she was seeing another man.

Authorities say it's not clear how Diverto was injured.

Divetro is charged with murder and weapons offenses. It's not known if he's retained an attorney.