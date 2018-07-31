Cop in arrest of tennis pro describes getting death threats

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York City police officer who tackled retired tennis player James Blake in a mistaken arrest outside a Manhattan hotel in 2015 says he and his family have been getting death threats.

Officer James Frascatore (fras-kuh-TOHR'-ee) made the remarks during his second departmental trial connected to the incident. He testified Tuesday that he was just following orders.

Frascatore was penalized 10 vacation days in his first departmental trial last fall, but the police commissioner overruled that recommendation and docked him 5 days. Blake said the punishment was too light.

The second trial was initiated by allegations that Frascatore participated in the investigation and leaked a longer videotape of the incident to the media.

Frascatore's lawyer said the NYPD overreacted to the incident.

Prosecutors said he broke departmental rules.