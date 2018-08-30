Cook at Rugby jail pleads guilty to having sex with inmate

RUGBY, N.D. (AP) — A Towner man accused of having sex with a female inmate at the jail in Rugby while working there as a cook has pleaded guilty to misdemeanor adultery.

Authorities say 51-year-old Marcelo Lara had consensual sex with the 33-year-old female inmate in the walk-in cooler at the Heart of America Correctional Center. The woman had been allowed to help prepare jail meals while she was incarcerated, and Lara was her supervisor.

Lara initially was charged with felony sexual abuse of a ward, which carries a maximum punishment of five years in prison. The Minot Daily News reports he reached a deal with prosecutors and pleaded guilty to the misdemeanor that carries a maximum sentence of one year.

Lara's wife signed a complaint for adultery earlier this summer.

