Convicted kidnapper says he killed woman; no body found yet

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — The family of a woman who a convicted kidnapper said he killed wants to find her body and have someone charged with a crime.

A prosecutor said during Thomas Evans' guilty plea to kidnapping a 4-year-old Charleston girl in September that he told the FBI he stabbed his girlfriend several days earlier near Spartanburg and left her to die.

Forty-year-old Sharon Hayden's body hasn't been found, Evans hasn't been charged with anything relating to her.

FBI Supervisory Special Agent Donald Wood says investigators are still looking for Hayden, but Wood didn't share any details.

Hayden's uncle Pat Follin says Hayden's mother died earlier this year but he told The Post and Courier that he promised her he wouldn't stop looking for his niece so she could have a proper burial.

___

