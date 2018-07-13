Convicted Nebraska sex offender gets 15-year Iowa sentence

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) — A convicted Nebraska sex offender has been given 15 years in an Iowa prison for taking video of a college student showering in a residence hall.

Authorities say 30-year-old Zachary Person was sentenced Wednesday in Sioux City. He'd pleaded guilty to burglary and invasion of privacy. Prosecutors say he took the video March 1, 2017, in a bathroom at Morningside College's Dimmitt Hall.

The Sioux City Journal reports that in return for Person's pleas, prosecutors dropped charges related to separate attacks that occurred Feb. 12, 2017, on another woman at Morningside College and on a woman at a Sioux City hotel.

Nebraska records say Person, from Norfolk, was sentenced in October to 15 to 20 years for trying to assault a woman in Omaha. The Nebraska Sex Offender Registry says he'd also been convicted of sex crimes in 2012 and 2016.

___

Information from: Sioux City Journal, http://www.siouxcityjournal.com