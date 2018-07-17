Connecticut man who ran pot distribution ring gets 6 years

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man who distributed large amounts of marijuana throughout the state has been sentenced to serve six years in prison.

The New Haven Register reports 30-year-old Ivo Silva-Silveira, of Waterbury, was sentenced Monday to a 14 years with six to serve and the remainder suspended. Silva-Silveira had previously pleaded guilty to transportation with intent to sell over a kilogram of marijuana and possession of marijuana with intent to sell.

Police say a narcotics task force arranged for a marijuana purchase with Silva-Silveira last year after receiving information about his drug ring. Authorities say Silva-Silveira met with task force members and was arrested.

Prosecutors say police found 20 pounds of pot in Silva-Silveira's truck and more marijuana and cash at his apartment.

Silva-Silveira said he acknowledged his mistakes.

Information from: New Haven Register, http://www.nhregister.com