Connecticut man pleads not guilty to wife's homicide

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — A 75-year-old Connecticut man has pleaded not guilty to a murder charge in the death of his wife, who was found in their home with her throat cut.

Allen Claxton pleaded not guilty Thursday during a brief court hearing in Stamford.

The Stamford Advocate reports that Claxton is the primary suspect in the death of 74-year-old Eden Claxton on June 11.

Police say their investigation points to a botched murder-suicide. Claxton says his wife was murdered by a stranger during a home invasion. He says he was knocked out and awoke to find his wife dead before he called police.

Police found Claxton at the Stamford home hanging with a rope around his neck — signs of an attempt to kill himself.

___

Information from: The Advocate, http://www.stamfordadvocate.com