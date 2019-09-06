Connecticut man pleads not guilty, again, to murder

NEW LONDON, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man whose murder conviction was overturned has pleaded not guilty in his retrial arraignment.

Jean Jacques, of Norwich, was convicted last year in connection with the 2015 killing of 25-year-old Casey Chadwick.

The Connecticut Supreme Court ruled in July the search of the 45-year-old Jacques' home violated his constitutional rights and ordered a new trial.

Norwich police searched Jacques' home and found Chadwick's cellphone and what they said were her boyfriend's drugs. Police said Jacques stabbed the Norwich woman and stole the phone and drugs.

That evidence will not be admitted at retrial.

Prosecutors say there's still evidence tying Jacques to Chadwick's death, including her blood on his clothing and text messages from Chadwick saying Jacques was in her home.

Jacques' attorney has said his client is innocent.