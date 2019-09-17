Connecticut man gets probation for sex assault of child

MILFORD, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man who pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a 5-year-old girl a decade ago has avoided prison and instead been sentenced to 10 years of probation.

The Connecticut Post reports that a prosecutor said in court Monday during the sentencing of 51-year-old Gregory Bystryk that the now 15-year-old victim is "content" with the deal.

The Seymour man pleaded guilty to third-degree sexual assault in July. The assault occurred in June 2009, and was reported to police eight years later.

The victim told a social worker from the Department of Children and Families that Bystryk had sexually assaulted her when she was between 4 and 6 years old. Bystryk knew the girl.

Bystryk said in court that he was ashamed of himself and the assault should "never have happened."

