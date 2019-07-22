Connecticut man gets 8 years for raping dog owner

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man has been sentenced to serve eight years in prison for raping an 18-year-old woman after finding and returning her lost dog.

The Connecticut Post reports that 32-year-old Robert Rivera was sentenced Monday to serve eight years of a 20-year-sentence and ordered to register as a sex offender. He was previously convicted of first-degree sexual assault.

The victim told police in July 2016 that she was home alone when her dog ran from her house.

She says a short time later, Rivera, a neighbor, knocked on her door holding the dog. She says after she put the dog in her bedroom, Rivera grabbed her, raped her, and then fled.

Rivera denied raping the woman but police say a DNA sample from Rivera matched evidence taken from the victim.

