Connecticut man charged with killing wife found dead

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man charged with killing his ex-wife has been found dead after a standoff with police.

Authorities say 75-year-old James Taylor was found dead inside a storage container on his Fairfield property just before 10 p.m. Tuesday.

The standoff began at about 5:15 p.m. when Taylor's GPS monitoring bracelet, worn as a condition of his release on bail, went off and court officials were unable to contact him.

Police went to Taylor's home, where they found him barricaded in a storage container in the backyard.

The cause of death remains under investigation but police say it appears to be a suicide.

Taylor was free on $2 million bond.

Authorities say broke into his stepson's Fairfield home on Feb. 3, fatally shot his 70-year-old ex-wife, Catherine.