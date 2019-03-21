Connecticut diocese settles priest abuse lawsuits for $3.5M

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — A Roman Catholic diocese in Connecticut has agreed to pay $3.5 million to five men who alleged in lawsuits they were sexually abused as children by priests.

The settlements involving three priests announced Wednesday by the Diocese of Bridgeport were reached following mediation with the law firm, Tremont, Sheldon, Robinson and Mahoney, of Bridgeport, representing the plaintiffs.

Two priests were diocesan priests and have died. The third was a Maronite who worked at a church not overseen by the diocese. The Maronites paid for most of that portion of the settlement.

The suits alleged the abuse occurred from the late 1980s to the early 2000s in Bridgeport, Brookfield, Danbury and Ridgefield.

The diocese in a statement said it hopes the settlements "bring a measure of healing and justice to victims."