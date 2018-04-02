Congressman's wife arrested for disorderly intoxication

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say the wife of a Florida congressman has been arrested on a charge of disorderly intoxication.

In a statement to the Orlando Sentinel , U.S. Rep. Darren Soto said his wife had been treated for depression for years and recently stopped taking medication "in accordance with her treatment plan" and under supervision.

The Democrat from Florida said his wife drank too much and "reached an argumentative state with a family member, which led to arrest."

Orange County jail records show that 33-year-old Amanda Louise Soto was booked late Sunday on the second-degree misdemeanor charge. She was released early Monday.

Soto said his wife regrets her actions and will be reviewing her mental health treatment with her doctor.

___

