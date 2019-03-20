Commission: officers violated LAPD policy in mall shooting

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Police Commission has ruled two officers violated policy during the fatal shooting of a man who ran through a mall wielding a knife.

The Los Angeles Times reports the unanimous decision Tuesday contradicted Chief Michel Moore, who had concluded that all five shots from one officer and all nine shots from the other were within policy.

The officers shot Grechario Mack when he wouldn't drop the knife last April. After he fell and tried to get up, each officer fired again.

The five-member civilian oversight board said that the last round fired by each officer violated policy to use deadly force only when protecting oneself or others from imminent injury or death.

Moore will now decide what discipline the officers should face. Prosecutors will determine whether they are to be criminally charged.

