Columbia elementary principal suspected in hit-and-run

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — A Columbia Public Schools administrator has been arrested in a hit-and-run crash.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol took 33-year-old Mark Burlison into custody Sunday on suspicion of leaving the scene of a Saturday crash on Interstate 70 that sent two people to a hospital with moderate injuries. The Columbia Daily Tribune reports that the Cooper County Sheriff Jerry Wolfe says Burlison was booked into jail and posted a $4,000 bond.

Burlison had been an assistant principal at Blue Ridge Elementary School before he was recommended for promotion to principal in February. He took over as principal this month.

A message that the Tribune left at the school seeking comment from Burlison wasn't returned Wednesday afternoon. District spokeswoman Michelle Baumstark says she is barred by law from commenting about district personnel.

