Colorful rock mosaics along Las Cruces dam vandalized

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — Colorful rock mosaics along the Tortugas Dam in southern New Mexico have been vandalized.

The Las Cruces Sun-News reports creator Kathy Morrow said this week she discovered vandals attacked her dragonfly mosaic at the end of the trail. She also found damage to her eagle and trout mosaics.

Morrow uses local and out-of-state rocks, and recycled materials, to create the mosaics.

Tortugas Dam serves as the unofficial northeastern boundary of the New Mexico State University Golf Course. It helps control runoff from Tortugas "A'' Mountain.