Colorado woman sues off-duty officer, city of Fort Collins

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — A Colorado woman who was arrested outside her apartment complex by an off-duty Fort Collins police officer has sued both the officer and the city.

The Coloradoan reported Monday that attorney David Lane filed the lawsuit Oct. 4 on behalf of 27-year-old Kimberly Chancellor seeking compensation and damages for physical injury, emotional distress and other pain and suffering.

Chancellor says officer Stephen Sparacio used excess force during the October 2017 arrest at a parking lot near Colorado State University.

Authorities say Sparacio followed Chancellor on his motorcycle after reporting careless driving.

Witnesses say Sparacio pinned her to the ground before calling on-duty officers.

An internal police department review and a review by the Citizen Review Board determined Sparacio violated policies during the arrest, but couldn't if he used unnecessary force.

