Colorado man gets 9 years for assaulting police officer

VAIL, Colo. (AP) — A Colorado man who was shot by an officer responding to a domestic dispute has been sentenced to nine years in prison for assaulting the officer.

The Vail Daily reports 33-year-old Dylan Byrne Gregg was intoxicated and undeterred by a stun gun when he pushed an officer against a wall and began punching him in the head at about 1 a.m. on Oct. 30, 2018. The officer shot Gregg three times.

Officers had responded to a 911 call from Gregg's wife, who said he was throwing and breaking things in the house. Police were in his house trying to calm him down when he charged the officer.

Gregg was sentenced Friday.

