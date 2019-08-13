Colorado home of man who killed family set to go to auction

DENVER (AP) — The Colorado house of a man who killed his family is set to go up for sale at auction next month.

The Denver Post reported Tuesday that the five-bedroom, four-bathroom house in Frederick that previously belonged to Christopher Watts and his family will go up for auction on Sept. 18.

Watts was convicted of killing his pregnant wife, Shanann, and his daughters, 4-year-old Bella and 3-year-old Celeste, in August 2018.

Watts told police he strangled his wife inside the home and killed his daughters at an oil worksite.

Real estate records show the family bought the home with a nearly $393,000 loan in April 2013.

Weld County Public Trustee Suzie Velasquez says the lender has 12 months to sell it. The property went into default in December.

___

Information from: The Denver Post, http://www.denverpost.com