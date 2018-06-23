Cold case murder trial could be in jurors' hands by Tuesday

GRIFFIN, Ga. (AP) — The murder trial of one of two white Georgia men accused of killing a black man in 1983 could go to the jury as early as Tuesday.

WXIA-TV reports jurors on Friday heard a profanity-laced audio recording of defendant Frank Gebhardt and police. Gebhardt repeatedly denied any involvement in Timothy Coggins' death.

Coggins' body was found in Spalding County on Oct. 5, 1983. Sheriff Darrell Dix said Coggins was killed after socializing with a white woman. Authorities say Coggins was stabbed and dragged behind a truck.

Another man, Bill Moore Sr., is also accused in the case. His trial will take place later.

Jurors were dismissed for the weekend shortly before noon. Prosecutors said they expect to call two more witnesses Monday, and then it will be the defense's turn.

___

Information from: WXIA-TV, http://www.11alive.com/