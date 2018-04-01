Cockfighting investigation uncovers roosters, marijuana

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say deputies investigating illegal cockfighting seized at least 20 roosters and uncovered a sophisticated marijuana growing operation at a Southern California home.

KABC-TV reports a search warrant at the property in Victorville revealed more than 325 pot plants in a climate-controlled facility as well as more than 40 pounds of processed marijuana and 3 pounds of concentrated THC.

In addition, deputies found feed, tethers and other items related to cockfighting. Authorities say many of the roosters were groomed for fighting.

Officials say a 38-year-old suspect who fled the scene when deputies arrived was arrested down the street.

___

