Cocaine package in Miami leads to Door County arrests

STURGEON BAY, Wis. (AP) — Federal officials say the U.S. Customs and Border Protection in Miami intercepted a package with a large amount of cocaine that was headed for Wisconsin resulting in the arrest of two people in Door County.

WBAY-TV says several agencies executed a search warrant at a Sturgeon Bay home Tuesday and took two people into custody. The Door County Sheriff's Office says cocaine and marijuana with a street value of about $25,000 was seized.

The Door-Kewaunee County Drug Task Force worked with the Department of Homeland Security, the Drug Enforcement Administration and others on the case.

