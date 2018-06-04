Correction: Day Care-Meth story

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — 'In a story May 31 about cleaning up meth at a Missoula day care, The Associated Press reported erroneously when the day care was expected to re-open. YMCA officials say the Learning Center will reopen in July, not in the fall.

A corrected version of the story is below:

Cleanup of Missoula day care underway following meth arrest

Crews are cleaning a Missoula day care facility after authorities say a former employee used methamphetamine while caring for infants

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Crews are cleaning a Missoula day care facility after authorities say a former employee used methamphetamine while caring for infants.

ABC FOX Montana reports the cleanup company Water Rights Inc. is on its third round of cleaning out of four at the YMCA Learning Center.

Autumn Heinz was arrested in April and charged with criminal endangerment, possession of dangerous drugs and criminal mischief after an employee reported the suspected drug use to police.

The crews began the process by testing for meth then cleaning from ceiling down.

Company owner Lee Yelin says the initial tests are now showing no traces of meth. The tests will be examined at a lab for official results.

YMCA Missoula Executive Director Heather Foster says she expects the facility to reopen in July.