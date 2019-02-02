Civilian LAPD employee charged with killing wife, son

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Los Angeles Police Department security guard has been charged with killing his wife and 13-year-old son.

Viktor Glukhovskiy was arrested and charged Friday with the shotgun murders of his wife, Natali, and son Alex.

The two were found dead in their Van Nuys apartment the day after Christmas.

Glukhovskiy is a civilian employee with the LAPD's Security Services Division,

It's unclear whether Glukhovskiy has a lawyer. He's facing two counts of murder with special circumstance allegations that he committed the killings by lying in wait and for financial gain.

Prosecutors haven't decided whether to seek the death penalty.