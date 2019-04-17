Civil rights leader can reenter North Carolina legislature

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina civil rights leader can now go inside the Legislative Building, two years after he was banned.

WRAL-TV in Raleigh reports that The Rev. William Barber, who organized "Moral Monday" protests and led the state NAACP, had been ordered by a magistrate in 2017 to stay out of the Legislature, after he was charged with second-degree trespassing during a sit-in over health care.

His lawyers said he had a First Amendment right to speak with lawmakers in the people's house. Prosecutors warned that his ban should remain in place during a teachers' rally planned for May 1.

Superior Court Judge Paul Ridgeway ruled Monday that the state couldn't continue to keep him out.

Barber tweeted afterward, saying "We won & God prevailed."

___

Information from: WRAL-TV, http://www.wral.com