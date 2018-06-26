Civil case settled in shooting of unarmed black motorist

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A civil court case against the city of Indianapolis by the family of an unarmed black man shot to death during a traffic stop has been settled.

The Indianapolis Star reports a court filing on Monday indicates the settlement was reached during a conference between city officials and Aaron Bailey family representative with U.S. District Magistrate Judge Tim A. Baker.

City officials and representatives of Bailey's estate didn't return telephone calls for comment.

Police Officers Michal Dinnsen and Carlton Howard shot to death the 45-year-old Bailey in June 2017.

The officers said Bailey sped away from a traffic stop before crashing his car. The officers said as they approached they believed Bailey reached for a gun. When Bailey turned toward Howard the officers fired four shots, striking Bailey in the back. No weapon was found.

A special prosecutor in October cleared Howard and Dinnsen of criminal charges. And the Civilian Police Merit Board determined the officers had not violated department policy.