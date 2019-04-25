City pays $140K to settle lawsuit over police shooting

SEATTLE (AP) — The city of Fircrest has agreed to pay $140,000 to settle a federal lawsuit filed by a Washington state man who was shot twice in the back by a police officer.

The Seattle Times reported Wednesday that Jose German had sued the city for the April 2012 shooting by officer Chris Roberts.

According to court documents, Roberts was looking for two people who were reported to be trying to break into cars.

He came across German and a friend outside an apartment complex.

Roberts chased the men into an apartment and fired his gun. He claimed that he believed the men were reaching for guns.

German claimed that Roberts never identified himself as a police officer.

Fircrest Police Chief John Cheesman says the shooting was determined to be justified.

